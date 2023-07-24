Confusion during removal of iconic Twitter logo from San Francisco headquarters

Tech mogul Elon Musk revealed a new black-and-white "X" logo on Monday morning that replaced Twitter's iconic blue bird logo, marking his latest effort at rebranding the social media platform.

The name change was accompanied by the removal of the Twitter sign from its headquarters building in San Francisco. Musk had hinted at the forthcoming changeover on Sunday, telling Twitter.com users, "soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds."

During the process of taking down the Twitter signage at the headquarters, San Francisco police responded reports about a potential un-permitted street closure.

"After conducting an investigation, officers determined that no crime had been committed, and the incident did not fall under police jurisdiction," stated the San Francisco Police Department in an official release.

Ultimately, the sign was successfully removed with each letter taken down one by one, completing the visual transformation in line with Musk's rebranding strategy.

Jack Dorsey, the founder of Twitter, rarely speaks on matters pertaining to Twitter since relinquishing control to Musk. Nevertheless, following the announcement of the platform's name change he tweeted, "keep calm and just x through it."

He also engaged with a user who highlighted the advantages of rebranding the platform and called the strategy essential.

Dorsey wrote, "it's definitely not ‘essential’. but you can make an argument for reconsideration being the best path forward. the twitter brand carries a lot of baggage. but all that matters is the utility it provides, not the name."