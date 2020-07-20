Contra Costa Co. fire crews respond to wind-fueled vegetation fire in Knightsen

Fire officials on Monday are battling a wind-driven vegetation fire in Knightsen, an unincorporated part of Contra Costa County.

East Contra Costa County Fire Protection District is responding to the fire that quickly spread to 40 acres and is threatening at least one home. Evacuations are underway for people who live near the Brentwood Marina.

An alert about the Holland Tract Fire went out at 2:14 p.m. Fire engines from San Ramon, Moraga, Concord, and Antioch are also responding, ECCFPD said.

It is not clear what started the fire or if there are any injuries at this point.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.