Contra Costa Co. Sheriff's Dept. investigating shooting that left 2 injured, 1 dead

Contra Costa County Sheriff's Department is investigating a homicide Tuesday evening. Three people were shot and one of them was killed in unincorporated Brentwood, officials say.

At around 4:20 p.m., sheriff's deputies from the Delta Station responded to reports of shots fired at a residence on the 10200 block of Brentwood Boulevard.

Two gunshot victims were found in front of the residence and were taken to the hospital for treatment, sheriff's officials said. Their conditions were not made available. A third gunshot victim was found at the property and was pronounced dead.

The sheriff's department did not have any further details. The involved parties names were not released. They did not say if there were any suspects being sought.

Homicide detectives were at the scene along with crime lab personnel.