Contra Costa County libraries offering limited services following cyber attack

article

The Contra Costa County library system announced a temporary limitation at all library branches and the Martinez administrative offices following a cyber security ransomware attack.

The facilities are all dealing with a network outage as a result of the attack.

Servers that power library services such as checking out and returning materials, public computers and printing services were impacted. Some library services have been restored, although officials estimate it may take several days before all library services are restored.

As of 7 p.m., patrons can check out and return materials and use public computers. Printing services are not available at this time. Some online services are impacted.

“We apologize for the inconvenience this outage is causing our patrons and ask for patience as we work to get all services back online. We are working closely with law enforcement, including IT experts to gather information and prevent future attacks.” — Melinda Cervantes, County Librarian.

The library system collects personal information of its users, including name, address, phone number, date of birth and email address. However officials do not believe that any personal data was compromised. The server that stores this data was not impacted by the cyber attack.

Patrons with questions about impacted library services can contact Library Administration at (925) 608-7700 during regular business hours.

Advertisement

This article has been corrected to reflect that libraries remain open, but certain services remain impacted and unavailable.