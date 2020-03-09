Coronavirus: Latest confirmed cases in the Bay Area
OAKLAND, Calif. (KTVU) - There are nearly 1959 confirmed coronavirus cases in the Bay Area.
We've broken down the cases in the Bay Area and around Northern California, county by county.
Alameda County: 254 positive cases; 7 deaths
Berkeley: 16 positive cases
*Note: Berkeley has a separate health jurisdiction
Contra Costa County: 175 confirmed cases; 3 deaths
Marin County: 93 positive cases; 1 death
Napa County: 14 cases
San Francisco County: 374 positive cases, 6 deaths
San Mateo County: 309 positive cases; 6 deaths
Santa Clara County: 646 positive cases; 25 deaths
Solano County: 34 positive cases
Sonoma County: 44 positive cases; 1 death
This list will be updated as new cases are reported. This story was last updated on March 30, 2020.