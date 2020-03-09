Coronavirus: Latest confirmed cases in the Bay Area

There are nearly 1959 confirmed coronavirus cases in the Bay Area.

We've broken down the cases in the Bay Area and around Northern California, county by county.

Alameda County: 254 positive cases; 7 deaths

Berkeley: 16 positive cases

*Note: Berkeley has a separate health jurisdiction

Contra Costa County: 175 confirmed cases; 3 deaths

Marin County: 93 positive cases; 1 death

Napa County: 14 cases

San Francisco County: 374 positive cases, 6 deaths

San Mateo County: 309 positive cases; 6 deaths

Santa Clara County: 646 positive cases; 25 deaths

Solano County: 34 positive cases

Sonoma County: 44 positive cases; 1 death

This list will be updated as new cases are reported. This story was last updated on March 30, 2020.