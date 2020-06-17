Coroner identifies three of the four victims killed after SUV plummets off Carquinez Bridge

The Contra Costa County Coroner has identified three of the four victims who died when their vehicle went off Interstate 80 near the Carquinez Bridge in Crockett late Tuesday night.

Perla Navarro, 19, of Richmond, Kyle Erickson, 19, of Pittsburg and Christopher Mata, 21, of Rodeo along with a fourth victim were killed when their vehicle plummeted more than 200 feet onto a parked train below.

The fourth victim hasn't been identified as investigators are still attempting to contact the next of kin.

The CHP received numerous calls at about 8:40 p.m., about the vehicle off eastbound Interstate 80, just east of Pomona Street.

SIGN UP FOR KTVU’S NEWSLETTER HERE

The four victims were riding in an Infiniti SUV, when it went over the side of a freeway barrier, and crashed onto a freight train.

Advertisement

Investigators do not yet know what caused the driver to lose control.