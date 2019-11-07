Coroner ID's 17-year-old girl killed in Antioch double shooting; boy, 16, in custody

article

The Contra Costa County Coroner's Office on Thursday identified the 17-year-old girl who was killed in Antioch as Aliciabelen Villa of Oakley.

An autopsy is scheduled for later in the afternoon, a deputy said.

The teen was shot to death on Tuesday about 7:10 p.m. when she was near Morro and La Jolla drives, according to Antioch Police Lt. John Fortner.

She was with a 17-year-old boy who was injured. He drove the two to Kaiser Antioch Medical Center on Sand Creek Road, where Aliciabellen died in the emergency room, police said.

The boy suffered from a gunshot wound not considered life-threatening, Fortner said.

On Wednesday, police took a 16-year-old boy into custody in connection with the double shooting.

Police said the suspect - who wasn't named due to his age -

allegedly shot the victims during an illegal drug transaction. He was taken into custody in Oakley.

The principal at Freedom High School in Oakely referred all calls about Aliciabelen to Antioch police.

Video at the scene showed a bullet hole had shattered the front windshield of a silver car. There were five bullet holes in the car, which was parked at the Kaiser front entrance.

Anyone with information should call police at (925) 778-2441 or Detective Adrian Gonzalez at (925) 779-6923. Tipsters can also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword ANTIOCH.