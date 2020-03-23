COVID-19: Antioch grocery store temporarily closes after employee infected

article

An East Bay grocery store had to temporarily close after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

On Sunday, a team member at Raley's in Antioch, located on Lone Tree Way, informed colleagues that they tested positive for the virus, according to a spokesperson for the company.

That was also the last day the employee reported to work.

Officials for the grocery chain believe the chance of COVID-19 exposure to customers and team members is little. But out of an abundance of caution, the Raley's location was closed for one day for sanitization.

The employee with the virus remains at home and can't return to work until authorized by a doctor, the company said.

Other workers who had contact with the employee were also told to stay home and will receive paid leave.

Authorities haven't said how the employee caught the virus.

Raley's said that none of its food or grocery products were compromised.