COVID vaccine eligibility expands to educators, food service workers in San Francisco

San Francisco expanded eligibility for the COVID vaccine to educators, child care providers, emergency services and food service workers on Wednesday.

The phase 1B expansion allows for more than 168,000 people who live or work in San Francisco to get vaccinated, in addition to the 210,000 healthcare workers and people 65 and older who are already eligible.

"From the grocery store clerks, child care providers and teachers, to emergency workers and restaurant cooks and waiters, these frontline workers have showed up for all of us, and I’m glad we’re able to move forward with expanding vaccine eligibility to include them," Mayor London Breed said in a statement.

While the city has opened vaccinations to more San Franciscans, doses remain in short supply.

The insufficient and inconsistent supply continues to be the biggest barrier for vaccinating people quickly, city officials said. The increase in second-dose appointments puts an additional strain on San Francisco’s vaccination network. As more people become eligible for their second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and yet supply does not increase significantly, health care providers are unable to offer as many first dose appointments.

Advertisement

While vaccinations for Phase 1A continues, so far, the city has successfully vaccinated 80 percent of those eligible under Phase 1A.

For COVID vaccine information and eligibility in San Francisco check the city's website: https://sf.gov/get-vaccinated-against-covid-19

Bay City News contributed to this report