Crews battling 10-acre vegetation fire in Morgan Hill

article

Crews are working to contain a vegetation fire in Morgan Hill that's burned 10 acres and is threatening one structure.

CalFire SCU first Tweeted about the incident at 11:17 a.m., saying the size of the fire was about ¼ acre.

By 11:24 a.m., CalFire SCU Tweeted that the vegetation fire was now at 10 acres and had a moderate rate of spread.

People in the area are being asked to avoid Sunnyside and W. Edmundson Court in Morgan Hill as additional crews respond to battle the wildfire.

There are no reports of injuries.

