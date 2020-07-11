Crews Fire close to full containment

article

(KTVU & wire reports) -- The Crews Fire in Southern Santa Clara County is close to being fully contained.

Cal Fire announced Saturday morning, that the fire had burned 5,513 acres, and containment went up to 96%.

Firefighters are spending Saturday patrolling the perimeter of the fire, east of Gilroy.

The blaze was first reported shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday, along Crews Road in rural Santa Clara County.

The fire destroyed one structure, but no injuries were reported.

Cal Fire expects to full containment by July 16.

Evacuation orders have been lifted, and a relief shelter at the Gilroy Senior Center is now closed.

All road closures have also been removed.

Mop-up efforts will continue this weekend, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

