Crews knock down Vallejo wildland fire that damaged homes, evacuation orders lifted

Firefighting crews in Vallejo knocked down a two to three-acre vegetation fire that damaged homes Tuesday evening.

As many as two structures were damaged, one of which is a home. Multiple other homes were threatened. Officials said the primary areas of the fire were knocked down at around 6:55 p.m. An evacuation order for Skyline Drive between Pajaro Way and Silverview Court was lifted shortly after 9 p.m.

Officials said around 6:40 p.m. that they were making significant progress on containment.

Skyway Drive fire in Vallejo (Cal Fire)

The wildland fire, first reported at around 5:30 p.m., by the Vallejo Firefighters Association on social media, was upgraded to four alarms.

Mutual aid was provided by firefighters in Benicia, American Canyon, and Crockett.

Vallejo Fire Department advised residents in the affected areas to stay indoors, close your doors and windows to prevent smoke from entering your home. They stressed to avoid the area to allow for access for emergency vehicles.

KTVU's SkyFOX helicopter flew to the scene for an aerial view.