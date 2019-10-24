Crews responding to 40-acre vegetation fire in West Marin

article

Crews are at the scene of a 40-acre vegetation fire burning near Slide Ranch between Stinson Beach and Muir Beach in West Marin.

The fire was first reported at 10:45 a.m., Thursday. By 11 a.m., the fire was reported to be 5-acres in size. By 11:40 a.m., crews on the front lines reported the fire had grown to 40-acres.

No structures are threatened, and no evacuation orders have been issued. Travelers are advised to expect inconveniences as crews respond.

There's no word yet on what caused the fire.