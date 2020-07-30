Crisis negotiators responding to man on downtown Oakland I-980 over-crossing; all lanes blocked

article

Both directions of I-980 in downtown Oakland are blocked at 12th Street due to police activity Thursday evening, California Highway Patrol said.

Oakland police and fire departments are assisting with a situation where a man in his 20s was spotted partly hanging over the eastbound I-980, 12th St. overcrossing at around 4:55 p.m. Crisis negotiators are en route to assist.

A severe traffic alert was issued at 7:11 p.m. Westbound traffic is being diverted off at 18th Street. Eastbound traffic is being diverted off at 11th Street.

Motorists should avoid the area, use alternate routes and expect traffic delays.

There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.

This is a breaking news story.