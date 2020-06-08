Critics demand defunding police, end to tear gas at Oakland Police Commission

About 50 people spoke Monday night at a special Oakland Police Commission town hall meeting, where community members called for defunding the police department and more accountability after officers deployed tear gas and bean bags into a crowd of protesters following a youth-led rally last week.

"They lied and they should be dismissed," said Shawn Lee, who also urged the commission put an end to the use of all chemical agents.

Specifically, tear gas was deployed on June 1 following a rally at Oakland Tech High School, where some of the protesters ended up at the police department. Officers said they felt threatened by the crowd, which they described as violent, and they launched tear gas 20 minutes before the 8 p.m. curfew. More than 20 eyewitnesses have come out to denounce that narrative.

KTVU has also formally asked Oakland police to review the video their officers took that night but has not yet been granted that request. A spokesman said that information "is still being compiled."

Lee's comments were echoed again and again.

Sometimes the conversation even swayed to another topic not on the agenda: The shooting death of Erik Salgado, 23, on Saturday, when California Highway Patrol officers struck his car, killing him and injuring his pregnant girlfriend in the passenger seat.

The people who spoke were angry and frustrated. And they were ultimately fed up with the criminal justice system. Many simply just ended their two-minute statements by saying, "F--- the police."

"It's obviously black and brown people have no faith in the police department or the commission," said police commissioner Ginale Harris, who spoke emotionally about the pain she was feeling from the audience.

Before the Zoom meeting started, John Alden, director of the citizen-led commission's investigative arm, said his agency received a total of 25 complaints stemming from 13 protest incidents since the protests began on May 29. That is a high number for his agency in such a short period, he added.

During a news conference last week, Interim Police Chief Susan Manheimer defended the use of her officers' crowd-control tactics, saying they were used "judiciously" after a careful review by a "high-level commander."

Deputy Police Chief Leronne Armstrong also said that the prior weekend had been full of violent looters, a federal security officer had been shot nearby and that some in the crowd had been "preparing Molotov cocktails." Police said they had gotten pelted with rocks and bottles on June 1. And they considered this an "imminent" threat of violence against their officers.

Police have also repeatedly insisted that there were no children or seniors in the crowd that evening. And they reiterated that the group of about 1,000 people in front of headquarters was not the same one that had been at the Oakland Tech rally and City Hall.

"Our intelligence confirmed there were no juveniles in the crowd, and it appeared to be a different crowd than the one that ended peacefully," a police spokesman said in an email.

However, KTVU spoke to at least 10 people who were at the youth-led demonstration by police headquarters at 8th and Broadway on June 1 when the tear gas was deployed before the 8 p.m. curfew.

All of them insisted they witnessed no major violence or threats toward police, and that there were indeed young and old people in the crowd. Those comments were bolstered by at least a dozen more people at the town hall meeting on Monday.

Katharine Rad acknowledged she did see a single water bottle lobbed over the police barricade line shortly before the tear gas was deployed.

"Why are you doing that? Nobody did anything," Rad is heard shouting to officers on video she streamed on Facebook Live. "One person threw a bottle of water."

In Rad's video, police are seen putting on their facemasks at about 7:38 p.m. and then smoke and gas go off a few minutes later. Some kind of warning is announced over a loudspeaker, but it is not fully audible over the sound of the crowd.

Jennifer Li, 30, also said she saw a kid throw a water bottle and almost immediately after, the tear gas was launched. She was hit with a flash grenade and even now, more than a week later, her ear is still ringing and her back has bruises and injuries from the small grenade.

"I can't believe with all the weapons they have, they don't have a better sound system," Li said.

Emily Juneau recounted a similar scene, emphasizing she saw no violence or threat aimed at police that night before the gas was deployed.

She said there were indeed elderly people and children still at the protest, despite police saying there weren't.

"Stop gassing us!" she can be heard screaming into her cell phone. "There are kids in there."

Juneau then documents what happened by turning her camera on herself: "We are being gassed," she said breathlessly. "There was no violence."

Ester Kang was also in the crowd that evening after attending a rally at Oakland Tech High to denounce systemic racism and police brutality inspired by the death of Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day, after a white police officer sat on his neck for more than eight minutes.

Kang said she was hit hard by tear gas and flashbang explosions, which affected her greatly as she is recovering from a severe knee injury and could not get away fast enough.

At about 7:40 p.m. with no ample warning, Kang said she was "suddenly engulfed in tear gas." She said she saw many other people coughing and crying, too.

Kang's friend tried to help her get out, as she was using a cane, but her friend started to "choke so badly that they almost passed out and had to move faster than I was able to."

She said she would have happily left the scene if she had heard a clear announcement, or if it was past curfew. But none of that happened, she said.

Civil rights attorneys Jim Chanin and Rachel Lederman wrote the police chief a letter last week, accusing the department of violating the city's own crowd control policy and city law by unleashing tear gas and flash-bang grenades at peaceful protestors on May 29 and June 1.

Police, by law and court order, must use de-escalation techniques first, before deploying such harmful, although less-lethal, agents and tools, the lawyers wrote.

"This indiscriminate use of force may have been precipitated by a few individuals throwing water bottles and setting off fireworks," the lawyers wrote. "Yet this is exactly the type of challenging situation that the Oakland Police Department had in mind when it adopted the policy."

Infectious disease experts add that the use of teargas during a coronavirus pandemic can only exacerbate the spread of the deadly disease as the chemicals make people cough and thus, spread saliva droplets.

It's not just Oakland where police crowd control tactics are coming under scrutiny. The debate is raging around the country, where police have used tear gas on protesters from coast to coast.

In San Francisco, three supervisors plan to introduce legislation later this week that would ban police from using certain crowd control tools against protesters.

The measure is known as "The Right to Protest Safely Act," and calls for the ban of chemical agents and non-lethal projectiles by police.

