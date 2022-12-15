DA to announce update in Oakland highway shooting death of toddler Jasper Wu

The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office is expected to announce new developments in the highway shooting death of a toddler.

Jasper Wu was killed by stray bullets on Interstate 880 in Oakland on Nov. 6, 2021.

Investigators say 23-month-year-old Wu was in a car with his mother when he was hit by gunfire.

They were heading home to Fremont from San Francisco.

Wu was asleep in his car seat when he was shot and killed by stray bullets fired in the middle of a Saturday afternoon.

Interactive map: A look at Bay Area freeway shootings

His mother, who was driving, was able to stop their car near the Broadway exit.

Two other children were also in the car and not hurt.

In 2021, there were 144 freeway shootings in the Bay Area, according to data compiled by KTVU. Suspects were arrested in 11% of those cases.

Nearly 70% of those shootings occurred in Alameda and Contra Costa counties.

The Wu family is expected to be at the DA's news conference at 1:30 p.m.

KTVU will stream the news conference live.