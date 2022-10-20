Darrell Brooks trial: Prosecutors to rest case, defense to begin

Prosecutors on Thursday, Oct. 20 plan to rest their case in the Darrell Brooks trial, charged in the November 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade attack. Immediately following, Brooks himself is expected to make his opening statement to the jury – and begin presenting his defense.

As court started on Thursday, Waukesha County District Attorney Sue Opper indicated the state planned to recall the lead detective in the case, Detective Thomas Casey. The goal would be to ask him about how some of the Waukesha Christmas parade victims were identified – as well as identification of the driver of the red SUV. Opper indicated that process would take about 20 minutes.

Darrell Brooks

Brooks himself questioned the reasoning for the recalling of Detective Casey saying, 'It seems like nothing more than to get extra questions, in that, should have been asked from the get-go."

Detective Thomas Casey

The jury was brought into the courtroom around 9:10 a.m. Thursday – and first to take the stand was Waukesha Police Detective Thomas Casey – who was being recalled by the state. The detective went through the process of identifying persons who were injured in the Waukesha Christmas parade incident.

Casey told the court as part of the process to identify victims, officials had to come up with parameters – that would positively identify a true victim. He said the victims had to be in the street of the parade route – and receive hospital care. The detective said people who were injured after the fact, from other instances, were not considered victims.

Waukesha Police Detective Thomas Casey

Detective Casey indicated there were three other members of the Xtreme Dance Team who were injured in the parade incident, but not listed on the state's charges. He also indicated a white hood and navy hat that belonged to Dancing Grannie Virginia Sorenson was found on the red SUV that was later located in Waukesha.

The detective testified investigators obtained "300 to 400 videos" of the parade incident. He stated he watched all of them – and Brooks was driving in all of them. Detective Casey said he never observed anyone else in the vehicle – and he said the driver never one stopped or slowed down.

Some of the videos captured the license plate of the red SUV involved in this case.

Detective Casey testified police also found a video on social media where Brooks was recorded next to the SUV with matching plates. Brooks had his back to the camera in that video.

Detective Casey also told jurors Brooks' fingerprints, the three women he has children with, and Brooks' mother all identified the suspect in the parade incident as Darrell Books.

"That's the name he's always gone by," Casey said.

Brooks began his cross-examination of Detective Casey around 10 a.m. During this cross, Brooks argued no one can tell who has their back to the camera in the photo just above. Casey said he watched the entire video – and he testified it was indeed Brooks.

Wednesday recap

The state called nine witnesses Wednesday, and most of the testimony focused on the red SUV.

Darrell Brooks in court on Oct. 19

Brooks noted he had completed the requested order of his witnesses. He said he organized the witnesses by threes, guessing the first three would be Thursday morning, the next three Thursday afternoon/evening, the next three Friday morning and the next three Friday afternoon/evening.

As of Wednesday evening, Brooks stated he was not sure whether he would be testifying himself.

Prosecutors say Brooks drove a red SUV through the parade route on Nov. 21, 2021, killing six and injuring more than 60 others.

On Nov. 21, 2021, according to prosecutors, Brooks met up with his ex-girlfriend in Frame Park, the same woman he is accused of running over with his red SUV earlier in November 2021. She told police they argued in his SUV before he started driving, and he "was driving around with one hand and striking her in the face with his other hand." She eventually got out and called her friends for help.

Waukesha parade attack victims identified

Soon after that, according to prosecutors, Brooks drove that red SUV through the parade route, killing Jackson Sparks, 8, Virginia Sorenson, 79, LeAnna Owen, 71, Tamara Durand, 52, Jane Kulich, 52 and Wilhelm Hospel, 81. More than 60 others were hurt.