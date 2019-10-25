Dead baby reportedly found in San Jose business

article

(KTVU) -- San Jose Police are investigating reports of a dead baby found at a recycling business early Friday morning.

Officers converged at a section of the Greenwaste Recovery facility on Charles Street, near Highway 101.

Two facility workers said they were told that a baby's body was found on a conveyor belt.

KTVU reached out to San Jose Police for confirmation, but are still waiting for an official response.

Reporter Allison Rodriguez is headed to the scene, and will report on this story throughout the morning newscasts.

