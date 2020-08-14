Deadly crash shuts down NB Highway 85 in San Jose

article

One person was killed in a three vehicle crash early Friday morning in San Jose, said CHP.

At 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a collision on northbound Highway 85, just south of Camden Avenue.

Initially, only two lanes were blocked, but a sigalert was issued, and all northbound lanes were shut down at 1:45 a.m..

The road was eventually cleared and reopened about 90 minutes later.

Drivers had been advised to take an alternate route, exiting at Almaden Expressway, right on Almaden, left on Branham Lane, and proceed west to get back onto Highway 85, said CHP.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the person killed.

