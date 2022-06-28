Deadly hit-and-run in San Jose; 34th traffic fatality this year

San Jose police were called out to a deadly hit-and-run on Tuesday morning in the 200 block of S. Jackson Avenue.

The report came in about 5:30 a.m.

Video at the scene showed a car up on the sidewalk and clothes scattered about.

Police said traffic will be diverted in both directions on S. Jackson Avenue between Kammerer and San Antonio during the investigation.

This is the 34th person to die this year in a traffic accident, police said.