Deadly stabbing in Pacifica home near elementary school

At least one person was stabbed to death in a home near an elementary school on Thursday morning, prompting the lockdown of campuses in the Vallemar neighborhood, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff.

Sirens were heard from multiple law enforcement agencies about 8:45 a.m. near Vallemar Elementary School in the 300 block of Reina Del Mar Ave.

The school is not involved with the stabbing but the lockdown was issued as a precaution.

In addition, Oceana and Terra Nova high schools also secured all doors and students and staff will remain inside, according to an email sent by the Jefferson Union High School District.

The exact address of the stabbing has not yet been made public.

Developing.