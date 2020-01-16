Deadly wrong-way crash closes all lanes of Highway 1 in Pacifica

At least one person has died in a wrong-way traffic collision on state Highway 1 in Pacifica early Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver of a Dodge Charger was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes when he slammed into a Mercedes head on about 3:10 a.m. at Manor Drive, the CHP said. The driver of the Dodge was killed. He has been identified only as a man in his mid-20s or 30s. His passenger, a woman, was badly injured and taken to the hospital, the CHP said.

The Mercedes driver was also injured.

All lanes of state Highway 1 are closed at Skyline Boulevard and traffic is being diverted to state Highway 35, per the CHP.

There is no estimated time of reopening.