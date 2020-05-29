Death of George Floyd sparks protest in San Jose

Protesters took to the streets of San Jose on Friday over the killing of George Floyd, just hours after a former Minneapolis police officer was arrested and charged with his death.

KTVU's SkyFox helicopter was above the scene around 2 p.m. as demonstrators flooded the streets.

At around 3:45 p.m. the California Highway Patrol reported that protesters were blocking all northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 101 near Alum Rock Avenue.

The protest comes four days after, now-fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, 44, was seen on camera kneeling on Floyd's neck as he was handcuffed and pleading that he could not breathe. Floyd later died at a hospital.

On Friday, Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the case.

According to criminal complaint against Chauvin, he had his knee on Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes, 46 seconds, including nearly three minutes after he stopped moving and talking, the Associated Press reports.