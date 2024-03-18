Death of parents, child at West Portal bus stop prompt calls for safety

Safety advocates are calling for changes to a San Francisco intersection where a family of three, including a toddler, died in a crash when an SUV driver drove onto the curb and plowed into the bus stop where the family was waiting.

The tragedy occurred on Saturday afternoon at the bus stop next to the West Portal Muni station.

The crash scene is now the site of an investigation and memorial, where people have left behind flowers and stuffed animals.

Three pairs of shoes also mark the scene.

The father and the young child died at the scene. The mother died at the hospital and a baby is the only survivor but in critical condition, officials said. Neighbors and the organization, Walk SF, identified the victims as family members.

The driver was hospitalized as well.

Investigators aren't sure yet what caused the SUV to hop the curb and crash not just into the bus stop area but continue on, to crash into a pole, fire hydrant, and into the side of the West Portal library.

Police say speed was a factor but investigators don't know if the driver was under the influence, or may have had a medical emergency.

Glen Harvey, a neighbor, said he was walking his dog when he heard a horn.

"And then this almighty loud 'boom." I mean it was, you know, people say like a bomb going off. This one was sort of like that."

Sandra Osorio, another neighbor, said she feels for what she believes was an entire family

"It's been destroyed," she said.

Safety advocates like Walk SF and city leaders are talking about ways to make this area safer. In a statement this weekend, supervisor Myrna Melgar said: "My office along with SFMTA, public works, and neighbors have already been in discussions to improve safety conditions for pedestrians and riders around the West Portal station. The trauma and impact of this incident are immeasurable."

San Francisco police say traffic engineering was not a factor in this crash.

But Walk SF members said SFMTA needs to step up its plans to add speed cameras throughout the city to make the roads safer.

They plan to have a vigil at 5 p.m. Monday.