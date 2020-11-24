Death row inmates part of Californian's 'massive' unemployment fraud; totals could top $1B

Officials announced a "massive fraud" investigation involving inmates at California prisons and jails who have successfully filed tens of thousands of jobless claims.

Authorities said between March and August, 35,000 inmates filed unemployment claims through the state's Employment Development Department. Of that 20,000 claims were paid out totaling more than $140 million.

Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said the full amount could be upwards of $1 billion.

Schubert said EDD fraud is running rampant through California's prison system.

"It exists in every CDCR prison. It encompasses every type of inmate."

So far, state 135 California death row inmates have received jobless benefits including notorious serial killers housed at San Quentin State Prison like Wayne Ford and Cary Stayner. According to the Los Angeles Times, Scott Peterson also received unemployment benefits.

