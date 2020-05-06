Deputies kill woman who they say was armed with rifle in Half Moon Bay

article

A woman armed with a rifle and carrying alcohol was shot and killed by San Mateo County Sheriff's deputies in a gun battle Tuesday evening, according to authorities.

The suspect was described as a woman in her 30s or 40s, seen carrying the firearm and some alcohol in the 800 block of Main Street, near Spruce Street at about 7:25 p.m. , sheriff's officials said.

Authorities said that deputies who arrived at the scene initially asked the woman to drop her weapon, but she refused. Instead, she fired at them, prompting deputies to return fire and striking her.

Deputies administered life-saving aid on her at the scene, but she later died at the hospital.

The sheriff's office did not announce whether any deputy was injured during the confrontation.



