Deputy shot and wounded near Uvas Reservoir

article

A deputy with the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office was shot and wounded late Friday night, said authorities.

It happened at about 11 p.m. on Uvas Road, leading to the reservoir.

The Sheriff's Office reported that someone drove up to a deputy on Uvas Road, near Wallace Place. As the car got closer, the lights were turned off and the occupants inside fired at the deputy, who suffered a non-life threatening injury.

The deputy fired back, but it was unclear if anyone was struck.

Investigators urged people to stay clear of the area, as it remained an active scene.

Authorities were still looking for the car, and those involved in the shooting.

As of early Saturday morning, investigators had not yet released a description of the car.



Advertisement

Deputy injured in South Bay shooting