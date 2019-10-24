Details on a more widespread PG&E power shutoff likely this weekend due to large wind event

article

Contra Costa Fire Protection District is now planning for potential PG&E power outages this weekend.

A Fire weather watch will go into effect from Saturday night through Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

This weekend’s upcoming wind event will be more widespread than one we are currently experiencing with strongest winds expected Sunday morning.

As many as 150,000 Contra Costa County residents may be affected.

NWS says this could be the strongest wind event this year and since the 2017 wine country fires.

The town of Danville sent out an alert that said PG&E had notified them that the power shutoffs would occur, from 10 p.m. Saturday, October 26 and will conclude at 2 p.m. Monday October 28. As many as 1,300 homes and or businesses within the Danville Town limits are expected to be affected.

PG&E has alerted the City of Lafayette that the power shutoffs could occur this weekend.

"PG&E is also closely following a potentially strong, widespread dry offshore wind event on Saturday that is significant in scope and could impact the Sierra Foothills, North Bay, Peninsula, Central Coast, East Bay and Humboldt," Layfayette officials said on Thursday.

And in Alameda County PG&E has notified county officials they will experience another power shutoff starting Saturday from 5 p.m. to Monday at 2 p.m. 57,000 customers would be affected.

Meanwhile the Red Flag Warning associated with the Kincade fire expired at 4 p.m. on Thursday.