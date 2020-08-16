Detectives investigating deadly shooting in American Canyon

article

American Canyon police and detectives with the Napa County sheriff's office are investigating a deadly shooting in the parking lot of a supermarket.

Police say an unknown suspect shot and killed a person in the parking lot of the Safeway store on W. American Canyon Rd. The suspect or suspects are still outstanding.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call police dispatch at (707) 253-4451.

No other information was provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.