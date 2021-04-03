DMX in critical condition after overdose, TMZ reports

article

Rapper DMX suffered a drug overdose Friday night and is currently hospitalized in critical condition.

According to TMZ, the artist suffered an overdose triggered the heart attack and he was rushed to a hospital in White Plains where he is being treated in the critical care unit.

DMX reportedly has "some brain activity," but another source said he is in a "vegetative state" and may not survive.

Born Earl Simmons, the 50-year-old has led a troubled life and has spoken openly about his troubles with substance abuse. He has been to rehab several times, the last time in 2019 after completing a 12-month sentence for tax evasion.

DMX was last seen performing in July 2020 when he faced off with Snoop Dogg in a Verzuz battle.

This is a developing story.

Advertisement

FOR MORE, VISIT TMZ.COM