DNA confirms mountain lion attacked 6-year-old on trail in Rancho San Antonio park

Officials with the Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed on Monday the animal that attacked a 6-year-old girl along a trail at Rancho San Antonio County Park and Open Space was indeed a mountain lion.

Officials used a DNA sample to determine what kind of animal was involved in Sunday's attack.

The child was walking with family members on Wildcat Loop Trail around 10 a.m. when they encountered the feline. The adults in the group were able to scare the animal away.

The girl suffered minor injuries to her calf, but she didn't need stitches.

"This happened on the wildcat loop trail and luckily she had some very quick thinking adults with her and one of them was able to push the lion away and it took off down in the brush," said Brad Pennington, with Midpeninsula Regional Open Space.

The preserve will be closed until the investigation is finished and will reopen when Midpen officials determine it is safe to do so.

"We'll capture the lion, put it in a trap where it can wake up, but will collect evidence before that happens. And make sure we have captured the correct lion," said Todd Tognazzini, with the Department of Fish and Wildlife.