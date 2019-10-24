Documents show problem on PG&E transmission line near Kincade Fire zone

Pacific Gas and Electric said it became aware Wednesday night that there was an equipment failure on a high voltage power transmission line near where the Kincade Fire sparked, according to an incident report from the California Public Utilities Commission.

Cal Fire also found a broken piece of equipment on the same tower. According to preliminary information from PG&E, there was a transmission tower with a broken jumper cable that was found around 9: 20 p.m. Wednesday night in Geyserville. The Kincade Fire ignited roughly 10 minutes later.

The utility says the transmission level outage on the power line relayed and did not reclose.

The Kincade Fire quickly spread, growing to 10,000 acres and forced thousands of residents to flee their homes

PG&E filed the preliminary report with the CPUC on Thursday around 11:30 a.m.

Summary from the CPUC:

"At approximately 2120 hours on October 23, 2019, PG&E became aware of a Transmission level outage on the Geysers #9 Lakeville 230kV line when the line relayed and did not reclose. At approximately 0730 hours on October 24, 2019, a responding PG&E Troubleman patrolling the Geysers #9 Lakeville 230 kV line observed that CAL FIRE had taped off the area around the base of transmission tower 001/006. On site CAL FIRE personnel brought to the Troubleman's attention what appeared to be a broken jumper on the same tower. PG&E is reporting this incident under the Media Criterion. This information is preliminary"

Read the entire statement from PG&E, released at 5 p.m. Thursday: