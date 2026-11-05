DOJ civil rights chief Harmeet Dhillon resigns

The Brief Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon — a Bay Area attorney – said she is stepping down as head of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division. Dhillon is the first senior department official to depart the Trump administration since Democrats retook control of the House and Senate in midterm elections. Dhillon told Fox News Digital that White House chief of staff Susie Wiles asked her to delay her departure until after the election.



Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon — a Bay Area attorney – said she is stepping down as head of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, telling Fox News Digital that she made the decision weeks before Republicans' midterm losses.

Harmeet Dhillon resigns

What they're saying:

Dhillon told Fox News Digital that White House chief of staff Susie Wiles asked her to delay her departure until after the election.

"I wasn't asked to resign," Dhillon told Fox News Digital. "I resigned three weeks ago, and Susie asked me to please wait until after the midterms."

Dhillon formally submitted her resignation on Thursday, according to a letter obtained by Fox News Digital. Dhillon is the first senior department official to depart the Trump administration since Democrats retook control of the House and Senate in midterm elections.

Dhillon said she informed Wiles three weeks before Election Day that she believed she had "accomplished everything" she came to Washington to do and wanted to return to private practice.

Dhillon founded the Dhillon Law Group on Post Street in San Francisco and the Center for American Liberty in Pittsburgh, Penn.

Dhillon said the decision to leave the DOJ ultimately came down to wanting to return to the work she had done for much of her career in the private sector.

Dhillon moved to Washington following the deaths of her husband and father to "serve my country," but after roughly two years in the administration, she believed the time had come to leave.

"My decision, my choice," Dhillon said. "It's time."

Expert weighs in

UC Santa Cruz political science professor Nolan Higdon told KTVU that it wasn't that unusual for people to leave an administration where the president's party lost the midterm elections.

"People don't want to be associated with that administration," he said.

But what is unusual in this case, he pointed out, is an unprecedented and controversial practice within the Trump administration of barring Congress from calling in people to testify if they no longer work for the White House.

A longtime Republican Party official and Trump ally, she was nominated by Trump in December 2024 and confirmed by the Senate in April 2025.

Attorney General Todd Blanche had high praise for Dhillon.

"She has defended the civil liberties of every American and enforced the law without fear or favor," he wrote on X. "The Department is grateful for her dedicated public service, and we wish her every success in her future endeavors."

Sweeping overhaul of DOJ

Big picture view:

Dhillon's departure caps a roughly 19-month tenure in which the longtime conservative attorney carried out a sweeping overhaul of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, shifting its priorities toward issues including DEI and race-conscious policies, religious discrimination, transgender participation in women's sports, Second Amendment rights and election integrity.

The transformation also brought extraordinary turnover inside the division, with roughly 300 attorneys departing during Trump's second term, according to recent reports. Dhillon has aggressively sought to rebuild its ranks, telling Fox News Digital that she recruited more than 130 lawyers during her tenure.

Her appointment drew fierce opposition from Democrats and some traditional civil-rights groups, while conservatives argued that she would redirect a division they believed had become ideologically tilted under previous administrations.

"We changed it, and that's what we came here to do. And it's done," Dhillon told Fox News Digital.