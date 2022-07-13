Double-decker tour bus completely burns, blocks traffic along Highway 101 in S. San Francisco

article

A double-decker tour bus caught fire and completely burned on southbound Highway 101 in South Francisco Wednesday evening, officials said.

California Highway Patrol issued a severe traffic alert, notifying drivers that the burning was blocking right and center lanes just before Grand Avenue. The incident was reported at around 7:33 p.m.

When CHP arrived to the scene, a spokesman said the bus was fully engulfed in flames. They shut down three lanes of traffic so that South San Francisco Fire Department could extinguish the fire.

There were no passengers on board and the driver of the bus could not be located CHP said. Witnesses told officials a male driver could be seen walking away from the bus at the time of the fire.

Drivers should expect delays in the area. Removal and mop up should be complete by 10 p.m. It is not clear how the fire started. This incident is under investigation.