Several Bay Area schools closed due to wind related power outages
FREMONT, Calif. - Several schools in the Bay Area had to close Wednesday because of power outages, authorities said.
School officials in Fremont and Cupertino said Tuesday's powerful storm forced the widespread closures. Winds gusting at about 70 mph took down several power poles and snapped large trees.
Here is a list of schools closed Wednesday in Fremont:
- Fremont High School
- Lynbrook High School
- Monta Vista High School
- Educational Options (postsecondary including LYNCS, customized learning program, educational options resource, community school)
- Middle College at DeAnza: FUHSD classes cancelled and De Anza campus closed
"At this time, we do not have definitive estimates for when power will be back on at the campuses and locations where it is currently off," FUHSD said. "We will provide updates as soon as possible."
Here is a list of schools closed Wednesday in Cupertino:
- Miller Middle
- Hyde Middle
- Kennedy Middle
- Collins Elementary
- De Vargas Elementary
- Dilworth Elementary
- Eaton Elementary
- Faria Elementary
- Garden Gate Elementary
- Lincoln Elementary
- McAuliffe Elementary
- Montclaire Elementary
- Muir Elementary
- Murdock-Portal Elementary
- Nimitz Elementary
- Stocklmeir Elementary
Additionally, West Valley College in Saratoga tweeted that all in-person and online classes were canceled Wednesday due to the power outage. Officials said they will give updates whether Thursday classes will resume.