Several Bay Area schools closed due to wind related power outages

Several schools in the Bay Area had to close Wednesday because of power outages, authorities said.

School officials in Fremont and Cupertino said Tuesday's powerful storm forced the widespread closures. Winds gusting at about 70 mph took down several power poles and snapped large trees.

Here is a list of schools closed Wednesday in Fremont:

Fremont High School

Lynbrook High School

Monta Vista High School

Educational Options (postsecondary including LYNCS, customized learning program, educational options resource, community school)

Middle College at DeAnza: FUHSD classes cancelled and De Anza campus closed

"At this time, we do not have definitive estimates for when power will be back on at the campuses and locations where it is currently off," FUHSD said. "We will provide updates as soon as possible."

Here is a list of schools closed Wednesday in Cupertino:

Miller Middle

Hyde Middle

Kennedy Middle

Collins Elementary

De Vargas Elementary

Dilworth Elementary

Eaton Elementary

Faria Elementary

Garden Gate Elementary

Lincoln Elementary

McAuliffe Elementary

Montclaire Elementary

Muir Elementary

Murdock-Portal Elementary

Nimitz Elementary

Stocklmeir Elementary

Additionally, West Valley College in Saratoga tweeted that all in-person and online classes were canceled Wednesday due to the power outage. Officials said they will give updates whether Thursday classes will resume.