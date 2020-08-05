Dr. Sara Cody gives update on COVID-19 in Santa Clara County

Santa Clara County's top health leader Dr. Sara Cody said on Wednesday that there is much uncertainty on which direction COVID-19 rates are trending as California's data reporting system hit a technical glitch.

CalREDIE, also known as the California Reportable Disease Information Exchange, is used by state and local health departments to tally up coronavirus test results, but recent data from the registry system may be flawed.

Santa Clara County went through of period of law case counts between April and May, sometimes reporting only one new COVID-19 case. But as the county lifted restrictions in June, health officials noticed COVID-19 rates begin to accelerate in the latter part of the month through mid-July.

