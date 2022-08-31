Former Dublin prison chaplain sentenced to 7 years for sex abuses

article

A federal judge on Wednesday sentenced a former Dublin prison chaplain to seven years behind bars.

Prosecutors had sought a 10-year sentence for James Highhouse, 49, saying he used Bible stories and God to manipulate them into having sex with him.

"I ask for forgiveness," Highhouse said wearing jeans and a t-shirt in court. "I want to express apology and regret to the victim and to the court."

He must surrender on November 2.

In their victim impact statements, women described Highhouse dry humping them, offering his chaplain office as a sex den and telling them Bible stories to manipulate them into having sex.

Many of the women told U.S. District Court Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr. that Highhouse took advantage of them at their lowest points; and two said they would never return to church again.

His defense team had asked for two years, the low end of the 24 months to 30 months recommended in federal guidelines.

In their sentencing memorandum, Highhouse’s lawyers noted that he served as an Army chaplain in Iraq and Afghanistan, is seeking treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder and major depressive disorder and spends time caring for his elderly mother after his father’s death earlier this year. He has no prior criminal history and accepts responsibility for his crimes, they wrote.

"He fully regrets the pain he caused the victim in this case, as well as the other people in his life," Highhouse’s lawyers wrote, calling his actions "a grave mistake."

Highhouse had formally been charged with having sex with one woman, but prosecutors say he engaged in predatory conduct with at least six women from 2014 to 2019.

"This is rape," Gilliam, the judge, said on Thursday.

Highhouse is the first of five officers at FCI Dublin to be sentenced in a sex scandal that has received national attention.

Enrique Chavez, a food service foreman, is expected to plead guilty on Sept. 14. Ross Klinger, a recycling technician, pleaded guilty in February but has yet to be sentenced.

The former warden, Ray J. Garcia, was recently charged with abusing two additional inmates, for a total of seven counts involving three victims. He pleaded not guilty to the initial charges against him and is scheduled to go on trial in November.

John Russell Bellhouse, a prison safety administrator, is scheduled to stand trial next June.

Highhouse pleaded guilty on Feb. 23 to two counts of sexual abuse of a ward, two counts of abusive sexual contact and one count of making false statements to federal agents.

That woman said in a victim impact statement that she cried herself to sleep after testifying before a grand jury about Highhouse’s abuse.

"I felt so lost, hopeless, worthless, and betrayal and truly do not know what to do or who to talk to about my problems," the woman wrote.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

