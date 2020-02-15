Driver killed in overturned crash in Burlingame

A woman was killed, when her SUV overturned early Saturday morning, at a ramp on Highway 101 in Burlingame, CHP said.

The wreck closed down a freeway ramp for part of the morning.

Investigators said the woman was going on southbound 101, at about 5:30 a.m., when for some reason, she lost control.

Her SUV went airborne, and landed on its roof.

A sig-alert was issued for that area of the freeway.

A section of Rollins Road, which is parallel to the freeway, was shut down from Cadillac Way to Toyon Drive.

Officers said that they may eventually close a section of 101, to investigate what happened.

Authorities did not identify the driver, but said she was speeding and was not wearing seatbelts.

The CHP reported that all lanes were reopened just after 9 a.m..