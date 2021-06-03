Driver nowhere to be found after big rig overturns in Fremont

A driver was nowhere to be found early Thursday morning after a big rig overturned in Fremont.

The rig overturned just after 3 a.m. on the Warren Avenue off-ramp from Interstate Highway 880 in the southbound direction.

The California Highway Patrol said the rig was "abandoned upon arrival."

Officers said they tried calling hospitals to see if there were any walk-ins, but so far, the CHP said there is no sign of the driver.

Traffic is being affected in the area.