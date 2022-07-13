Driver nowhere to be found after double-decker tour bus burns in S. San Francisco

article

A double decker tour bus caught fire and completely burned on southbound Highway 101 in South Francisco Wednesday evening, officials said, adding that the driver walked away and has not yet turned up.

The California Highway Patrol issued a severe traffic alert about 7:30 p.m., notifying drivers that the burning was blocking right and center lanes just before Grand Avenue.

When CHP officers arrived to the scene, a spokesman said the bus was fully engulfed in flames.

Police shut down three lanes of traffic so that South San Francisco Fire Department could extinguish the fire.

There were no passengers on board and the driver of the bus could not be located, the CHP said.

Witnesses told officials a male driver could be seen walking away from the bus at the time of the fire.

It is not clear how the fire started.

A double decker tour bus caught fire and completely burned on southbound Highway 101 in South Francisco. July 13, 2022

