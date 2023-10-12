Expand / Collapse search

Driver strikes crossing guard in Pleasanton

By KTVU staff
Published 
Updated 1:00PM
Pleasanton
KTVU FOX 2

Road closed in Pleasanton after driver strikes pedestrian

A road is closed in Pleasanton after a driver struck a pedestrian.

PLEASANTON, Calif. - A driver in a white car struck a crossing guard in Pleasanton on Thursday, shutting down a road for several hours.

Police said the incident was reported before noon on Vineyard Avenue at Adams Way near Valley View Elementary.

The intersection has a cross-walk and a school crossing sign.

A white car was seen at the scene.

No other information was made available, though police advised drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes.


 