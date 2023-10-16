Dublin school evacuated amid bomb threat

Image 1 of 6 ▼ The Stratford Private Elementary School in Dublin was evacuated after a bomb threat was sent in by email police said on October 16, 2023. From: KTVU FOX 2

Parents have been told to pick up their children from a Dublin private school because of a bomb threat that had been emailed, according to police.

Students were lined up outside the Stratford Private Elementary School on Amador Plaza Road on Monday morning as authorities investigated.

No further information was available.