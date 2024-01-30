Dublin teachers expected to picket over salary.

Teachers in Dublin plan to picket outside some schools on Tuesday morning to let families know about a stall in their contract negotiations with the district.

Dublin Unifed School District has about 12,000 students from transitional kindergarten to 12th grade.

And its teachers plan to be out with signs and leaflets letting students and their families know that the 1,000-member teachers union is at an impasse in its contract negotiations.

This month, members voted to authorize a strike, which doesn't necessarily mean teachers will go on strike, but it is one step in the process to get to that point.

In their latest offer, the district offered educators 2 percent raise, and a promise to cover 80 percent of teachers' healthcare costs.

Teachers say this district, which is one of the few in the Bay Area that is growing in size, not shrinking - has the money to pay them more.

And that the district spends too much money on administrative costs.

In November, the union and the district declared an impasse, which means they were stuck in their negotiations.

Now, a mediator from the state has been brought in to help both sides reach an agreement.

But if that doesn't work, a teacher strike here in, Dublin, is a real possibility.

