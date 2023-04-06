Dust off your hat and glove, tomorrow is the San Francisco Giants home opener

article

The San Francisco Giants home opener against the Kansas City Royals is around the corner.

The Giants are returning home after winning two games and losing three in New York and Chicago.

In Chicago, the Giants smashed seven home runs in one game against the White Sox, tying a franchise record. Given the home runs and the new pitch timer rule, fans should expect some action-packed play

This year’s opening day is the start of a new concession deal at Oracle Park: $9 beers. Last year, domestic beers like Coors and Budweiser, sold for $14 for a 14-ounce cup, but Giants president and CEO Larry Baer felt this was too much and slashed the price by $5.

Although the cut in beer prices may feel like some long-awaited inflation relief, an Oracle Park experience ranks as the fifth most costly in the country. The price of a ticket, hotdog and parking averages out to $83.74, trailing only the Yankees, Red Sox, Cubs and Nationals, according to a recent study from sportsbook NJ.bet .

The cheapest tickets for tomorrow’s game are currently selling for $44 on StubHub .