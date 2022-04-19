State Assembly race for D17 appears to be landslide victory in Matt Haney's favor

article

Early results for Tuesday's special election in San Francisco for the State Assembly race - District 17 are trickling in. Matt Haney has a strong lead over his opponent David Campos in the bid for the seat vacated last year by David Chiu.

San Francisco's Department of Elections shows Haney, a current city supervisor of District 6 – representing SoMa and the Tenderloin, with nearly 64% of the vote. Campos, a former city supervisor, has just more than 36% of the vote.

There are both reports of Haney declaring victory and of Campos conceding.

San Francisco's director of the department of elections said he expected turnout to be low. Turnout was at about 21%.

Late in the evening after the results were posted, Supervisor Haney tweeted, "So far, we won in every neighborhood and every district. Proud."

The winner of the runoff election will have to defend his seat in the June 7 statewide primary election, in which the ballot includes a proposal to recall the San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin. Then, voters will decide on the state assembly again in the November election to keep the seat for another two-year term.

Mayor London Breed will appoint a new supervisor for District 6 to finish out Haney's term if the election is officially called in his favor.

Assembly District 17 covers the eastern half of San Francisco and includes tourist heavy neighborhoods such as Chinatown and Haight-Ashbury along with the Tenderloin, which has been troubled by homelessness and drugs.

Associated Press contributed to this story.