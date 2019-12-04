East Bay authorities at several crime scenes that may be connected

Law enforcement in Alameda County investigated a series of robberies and a chase, which may have been connected early Wednesday morning.

KTVU learned that police officers and deputies from the Alameda County Sheriff's Office were first looking into what appeared to be multiple robberies in Castro Valley and Hayward, including a Chevron and 7-Eleven in Castro Valley.

A short time later, someone led authorities on a chase on Interstate 580, which ended in a crash on Beech Street in Hayward.

There was no official word yet of arrests, or injuries relating to the robberies or chase.

KTVU reached out to law enforcement for a response, but had not heard back.