East Bay school could be named after Michelle Obama

The West Contra Costa Unified School District school board will vote Wednesday on whether to name a new school in El Cerrito after First Lady Michelle Obama.

Public schools all over the country took her name, but if approved, this would be the first in the Bay Area.

In a September 2019 letter PTA president Maisha H. Cole asked to rename the Woodrow Wilson Elementary School to the Michelle Obama Elementary School.

Cole noted that the rebuilding of Wilson Elementary is a "monumental feat" for the school district and she and the PTA hoped when students enter the new campus they will be surrounded by a "positive attitude about what the future holds for them."

Cole added that she feels the current name does not reflect "who we are as a community."

Wilson was considered a progressive leader of his time, but he did disappoint many African Americans when he allowed some of his Cabinet members to segregate their departments.