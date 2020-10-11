Eight injured in when driver crashes into San Jose outdoor dining area

The San Jose police department is investigating a traffic collision that sent eight people to local hospitals.

The accident was first reported shortly before 12:30 p.m. at the Grand Century plaza, located at Story Rd and McLaughlin Ave.

Police say that the eight people have varying injuries, ranging from minor to major.

Police believe the crash was caused when an elderly man suffered a medical emergency while behind the wheel and lost control of his vehicle.

The crash happened in area being used for outdoor food service.

No other information was immediately available.