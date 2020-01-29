Eight injured, two critically, in West Los Angeles 25-story apartment building fire

An estimated 335 firefighters from multiple agencies knocked down a blaze and rescued evacuees at a high-rise apartment building that did not contain a sprinkler system in the Sawtelle neighborhood of West Los Angeles, fire officials said.

The fire ignited around 8:30 a.m. on the sixth floor and quickly spread to the seventh floor of The Barrington Plaza Apartments, which is located near the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Barrington Avenue.

Firefighters who were handling another incident nearby on San Vicente Boulevard were radioed to the building.

Eight people were injured, two critically, including a 3-month-old child who sustained minor injuries, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Six people in total were transported to the hospital. Firefighters hoisted 15 people to safety from the roof.

Flames were seen shooting out the building while firefighters conducted their rescue efforts. Firefighters were seen escorting evacuees to the rooftop to where they were airlifted from the scene.

Two people contemplated jumping but were told to stay in place by firefighters before they were rescued.

Fire crews made an aggressive and transitional attack and went through multiple air bottles.

Fire officials say the fire was knocked down by 9:56 a.m.

Witnesses at the scene told FOX 11 they heard an explosion before the flames erupted.

Firefighters were doing a floor-to-floor search of anyone needing assistance following the blaze.

Fire officials said after the blaze their priorities were clearing the building and helping those who may need medical assistance.

An evacuation center has been set up at 1350 Sepulveda Blvd.; the Red Cross is also on scene assisting residents in need of help.

The complex was built in 1961 and was the largest and tallest apartment building west of Chicago at the time. According to city code the building is not required to have a sprinkler system. However, when it opened, residents complained of the lack of sprinklers. In addition, residents complained of electrical issues that were not addressed before safety standards were implemented, it was reported.

The building suffered millions of dollars in damages from a previous fire in 2013.

The cause of Wednesday's fire is considered suspicious, authorites said. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

FOX 11’s Alexi Chidbachian contributed to this report