El Cerrito High football program suspended amid hazing probe; arrests possible

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The Brief The El Cerrito High football program has been suspended amid a police investigation into alleged bullying and hazing. Police said 22 current or former students may have been involved and arrests could be forthcoming. The West Contra Costa school district has launched a Title IX investigation into the allegations.



The El Cerrito High School football program has been suspended amid a criminal police investigation into alleged bullying and hazing among players. Police said arrests could be forthcoming.

Police investigation

What we know:

The El Cerrito Police Department received a report Oct. 2 from a mandated reporter alleging that members of the school’s Gauchos football program were bullying and hazing other players on the team.

Police interviewed alleged victims, school staff and witnesses and obtained video evidence. Investigators determined the alleged incidents occurred between September 2024 and October 2026, police said.

The allegations include sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment and stalking.

Police said they have identified 22 current or former students who may have been involved. Investigators anticipate several arrests as the case progresses.

The police department is withholding information because of the sensitive nature of the case and the involvement of juveniles.

"The El Cerrito Police Department will not release additional details at this time to protect their privacy and preserve the integrity of the investigation," the department said.

Football program suspended

What's next:

The West Contra Costa Unified School District announced Thursday that it had suspended the El Cerrito High football program. The district also said it has launched an active Title IX investigation into the alleged hazing. A third party is conducting the investigation.

"No child should ever experience what our students have described," WCCUSD Superintendent Cheryl Cotton said. "While we have worked to focus on accountability for the actions of individual players up until this point, new information has led to new decisions. We must now make the very tough call to immediately suspend the El Cerrito High football program in order to prevent any further harm and restore a safe learning environment for our students."

District officials said the school will implement anti-hazing and bystander-education programs in classrooms and provide resources to the students involved.

Team’s recent success

El Cerrito High’s football team won the CIF State Division 4-A championship last year and had a 6-3 record this season before the suspension.